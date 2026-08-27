Many Ways Aromatherapy Can Make Back-to-School Less Stressful

As families settle back into school routines, stress can affect students, parents, and teachers alike. Bethany Unger, founder of B. Divine Aromatherapy, shares how science-backed essential oils can support focus, relaxation, and better sleep during the busy back-to-school season. From homework time to bedtime routines, aromatherapy offers simple ways to help manage everyday stress naturally. Beth will also demonstrate several easy methods for using essential oils, including diffusers, roll-ons, patches, and inhalers. Plus, viewers can learn more through her blog, "10 Ways Aromatherapy Can Make Back-to-School Less Stressful."