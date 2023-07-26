Manufacturing in the Midwest

In the past few years, U.S. manufacturing has been steadily on the rise – a shift that appears to have been particularly beneficial to Midwestern states. Joining us today is Executive Vice President and Director of SBA Lending for Centrust Bank, Tom Meyer along with Director of Generation Growth Capital, Thomas Nye. Tom and Thomas explain why the Midwest is ideal to manufacturing companies, how the Midwest boasts fantastic transportation infrastructure, and why they got involved.

On August 29th, there is a great opportunity for those interested in learning more about issues and opportunities in manufacturing at an event called “Plugging into the Midwest Manufacturing Powerhouse.” There will be almost 20 panelists and thought leaders in the space coming together to share with the manufacturing community and discuss how they bridge the gap between investors and owners. Our guest, Thomas Nye, will also be one of those panelists! This is a paid event, but it includes a full day of programming, food and entertainment. To learn more about the event, visit MBBI.org. You can also learn more about the event as it is featured in Insider94.com, the Midwest Business Journal.

