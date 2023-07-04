Lifestyle expert Amy Schmidt joins us with tips to manage summer stress. We look forward to backyard barbecues and family vacation but this can be a season of stress. High expectations and shifting schedules can create chaos quickly. Here is how to take care of you and take control of your summer:

1. Step into the power of saying ‘NO.’ You don’t have to attend every event, party, or family trip. Give yourself permission to say no, even if you don’t have other plans and feel like relaxing at home instead. “Me time” is self-care.

2. Release your inner child - summer is the time to have fun and make memories that are shared around the table for years to come. Laugh more - it lowers cortisol the stress hormone

3. Make self-care a priority. Be in tune with your body and the signals you are receiving.

4. Set boundaries with screen time and focus on accounts that resonate - the apps are there to capture your attention so this is challenging to cut back - but set boundaries and time limits 5. Recharge with a mental health day - Link [mayoclinichealthsystem.org] to Mayo Clinic Article - and practice 10 minutes of silence every day (for the whole family) - for example: Sip your coffee slowly and notice the taste. Inhale and take in the smells around you. Sit on the grass and notice the texture. If stillness is a challenge - start with 5 minutes. The power of silence article - Harvard Business Review [hbr.org]