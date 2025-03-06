Watch Now
Mamma Mia

Whitefish Bay High School
Join three students from Whitefish Bay High School as they have just finished their first weekend and are excited for their final two performances:
When: 7:00pm on Friday, March 7th & Saturday, March 8th
Where: Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium
Tickets: $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior Citizens, & $10 for Students
Ticket Information: Whitefish Bay High School Theater!

