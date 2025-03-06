Join three students from Whitefish Bay High School as they have just finished their first weekend and are excited for their final two performances:
When: 7:00pm on Friday, March 7th & Saturday, March 8th
Where: Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium
Tickets: $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior Citizens, & $10 for Students
Ticket Information: Whitefish Bay High School Theater!
Posted
and last updated
Join three students from Whitefish Bay High School as they have just finished their first weekend and are excited for their final two performances:
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.