Making Your Home Ideas a Reality

Callen Construction
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 11:29:45-04

Callen Construction is one of hundreds of vendors at the NARI Home Improvement Show this weekend at State Fair Park. Today Paulette Sodemann of Callen joins us live from the show to share some of the trends in remodeling. Visit their booth this weekend.
Callen Construction’s Kitchen & Bath display, Booth 425.

NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show.
-May 21-23 at WI State Fair Park
-Buy online and save $2 off entry price, courtesy of Weathertight.
-$10 Online with discount
-$12 Adults at the door
-$10 Seniors 60+ at the door •
-Kids 17 and under, plus Active Military, Veterans are free with I.D. •
-NEW - First Responders and Medical Personnel are also free with I.D.
-Follow @NARIMilwaukee on Facebook for special promos and opportunities to win free tickets

