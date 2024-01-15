Making Time For The Things You Love

In the whirlwind of our fast-paced lives, carving out time for what truly matters can feel like an elusive pursuit. Managing work and personal obligations in a world that constantly demands our attention makes it difficult to find time to do the things that truly bring us joy and meaning. Reclaiming more time for what holds genuine significance in our lives is possible with deliberate effort and strategic choices.

Today Beth Ridley of Ridley Consulting Group joins us to talk about What Matters Most! Beth is a leadership expert and work place culture consultant. Beth says to appreciate the scarcity of time, define your priorities, schedule your priorities and learn to say no. Beth suggest following the Eisenhower Matrix to help schedule your time.