Making the Most of Wisconsin Summers!

At Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:15:03-04

Everyone loves a Wisconsin summer, and the Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa wants to make your summer as fun as possible! They are offering various events, specials, and giveaways to celebrate the warm months. Owner of the Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa, Dr. Deborah Manjoney, joins us today to share all the details about botox specials, happy hours, a social media contest and more!

You can find the Wisconsin Vein Center & MediSpa on Facebook or Instagram for your chance to win a free syringe of any filler. Call 262-746-9088 or visit WIMediSpa.com for more information about the list of services.

