Making Prom Possible

The FashUp Fashion Show, will take place on April 5, 2025, at Macy’s Mayfair store in Milwaukee, with a goal to raise funds for economically disadvantaged teens to attend prom. The event addresses the financial barriers many Milwaukee teens face, as prom costs can reach $600, a sum out of reach for many, especially in a city where 75% of students are economically disadvantaged. FashUp is raising funds through sponsorships: Weyco Group, Stacy Adams, Macys Inc, Ignite Change! With $100 you will be helping a teen with ticket costs, attire, and more!

To make a donation visit: Make Prom Possible!