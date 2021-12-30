Making New Friends as An Adult

Meet Jess and Amy Authors of I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants) - It is A Love Letter (and How-To-Guide) to Deep, Authentic Friendships.

Jess Johnston and Amy Weatherly met through the beauty of the internet three years ago. After bonding over queso and the Enneagram, their friendship easily moved from surface-level to deep, raw and authentic. Their conversations seemed to always end on the topic of friendship – the source of some of their highest highs, but also their lowest low. Together they created the Sister, I Am With You online community, a space where millions of women get real about friendship.

Sometimes adult friendships can feel like being picked last at dodge ball. I’ll Be There (But I’ll Be Wearing Sweatpants): Finding Unfiltered Real-Life Friendships in This Crazy, Chaotic World [illbetherebook.com], shows readers how to intentionally pursue friends in everyday life and create the kind of friendships that get raw and gritty, are safe for big feelings, deep secrets and laughing so hard you snort.

Jess & Amy offer an-easy-to-follow road map to the place we all desperately want to be—authentic friendships. The message of the book is simple: let’s not do life alone; let’s do it together. Jess & Amy share real life examples and actionable steps we can all take to build deep and satisfying friendships.