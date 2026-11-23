For people who have both Medicare and Medicaid, keeping track of doctors, appointments and health benefits can be complicated. Dual Special Needs Plans, or D-SNPs, are designed to help coordinate coverage and care while connecting eligible members with preventive services and other resources. Dr. Toyosi Okurounmu, National Medical Director with United Healthcare, explains who may qualify, how care coordination works and what individuals and caregivers should consider when reviewing their coverage during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, which runs through December 7th.