Making Life with a Newborn Easier

Professional postpartum overnight and daytime support for baby and family during the first year of life. Maggie Omick is the founder and managing director of Lake Country Newborns and joins us to talk about being a postpartum specialist.

They will be raffling off a one hour of virtual doula support session with Maggie. This is a wide open Q&A for any families with newborns looking for some expertise in adjusting to life with a newborn. Fans can email them at lakecountrynewborns@gmail.com or DM on social media @lakecountrynewborns on Instagram or Facebook to enter.