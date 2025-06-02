Making Life Easier for Seniors

A Senior Moment focuses on providing helpful tips and information to enhance the lives of seniors. Founder Patty Cadorin shares practical gadgets designed to assist seniors with everyday tasks, from jar openers to motion-sensor lights. Also highlights thoughtful and creative gift ideas for seniors who may feel they already have everything they need. Whether it's practical tools or personalized presents, Patty offers insight on making life easier and more enjoyable for older adults.

For more information visit: A Senior Moment