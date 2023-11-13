Making Hosting Even Easier this Holiday Season

Introducing the 2023 Airbnb Winter Release, making hosting even easier for the holidays! Stephanie Goodloe, Airbnb Superhost joins us on the blend today to discuss everything about hosting, and how this can easily boost your income this holiday season. After Stephanie moved into her new home in 2014, she convinced her husband that renovating the cottage in the back of their property would be a great way to supplement their mortgage and generate some additional income. Almost 10 years later, her listing has over 500+ 5 star reviews– and hosting has given her the freedom to raise her family while exploring other entrepreneurial adventures. Above all, she really enjoys having a space where guests can enjoy their vacation while feeling at home and comfortable.

On November 8, following a year of near continuous improvements based on community feedback, Airbnb announced its 2023 Winter Release, which will bring increased transparency and reliability across the platform, and so much more – just in time for holiday travel.

To learn more visit airbnb.com/host!

