Making Health A Priority

We are thrilled to welcome guests back to our studio starting with Dr. Muthin Kandula from ADVENT. He is a board certified Otolaryngologist, Sleep and Sinus Surgeon. Dr. Kandula and his team have opened 4 more clinics during the pandemic. They now can see patients in 11 different locations!

There is a huge demand to solve breathing and sleeping issues because they have such an impact on daily life. No one wants to live with daytime fatigue, headaches, stuffy noses, snoring or sleep apnea. ADVENT focuses on The Breathing Triangle® two nostrils and mouth. When you put 100% focus on one thing, you can get to the root cause and deliver results. Many patients who go elsewhere are either dismissed or do not get a full Breathing Triangle evaluation. If you have snoring or sleep apnea, the start of the airway, which is the nose, needs to be working before the throat can be treated.

Viewers who think they might have a breathing triangle issue go to AdventMorningBlend.com to take a The Breathing Triangle® Quiz or schedule an appointment in 60 seconds.