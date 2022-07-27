Natasha Griffin from Penfield Children’s Center is here to talk about the importance of celebrating differences with children. She shares tips for talking to your child about kids with disabilities. It's important to help them understand what a disability is, something that affects a person’s body or brain and can impact how they see, hear, speak, learn or move. It’s okay to ask about a disability, and it’s okay for people with disabilities to not want to talk about their disability. These tips will help parents talk to their kids about understanding how to build relationships with all kids.

Watch the Making Friends with Children of all Abilities video on Penfield’s Youtube channel

Visit the Kohl’s Building Blocks website for more information and resources

