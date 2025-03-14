Making aesthetic treatments affordable

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is dedicated to making aesthetic treatments more affordable by offering a range of services tailored to fit different budgets. They provide cost-effective chemical peels, Jeuveau neuromodulators, and flexible financing options through Care Credit and Cherry, allowing patients to manage payments comfortably. Starting April 1, the center will launch a membership program, offering discounted treatments and products, with the option to bank credits for future use. Complimentary aesthetic consultations are available to help clients plan their treatments and explore pricing options.

