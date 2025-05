Some beauty trends fade, but glowing skin and fresh, natural looks are always in style. Achieve year-round radiance with Vitamin C-rich skincare, like the Brilliant C system, and enhance it with a 24K Gold Primer for added luminosity and skin benefits. Light, multitasking CC creams and pinky-nude lips keep summer makeup effortless and classic. Stay tuned for the launch of Cheek Crayons in June to create the soft, dreamy “Cloud Cheeks” look.

