Makeup Tips For Your Special Day

with Merle Norman
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:22:50-05

Guest, Debby Hagie with Merle Norman joins us to share makeup tips every bride needs to know. A proper skin care routine is the first step. Other tips include using photo-friendly foundations, applying eye primer before applying eye shadow, layering your lip color and more!

Make up application services are available from Merle Norman's trained beauty consultants. They suggest that you schedule a trial application 4-6 weeks prior to your wedding day.

To find a location near you, visit merlenorman.com

