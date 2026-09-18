Makeup That's Worth the Celebration

Debby Hagie and Renee Hitt, owners of Merle Norman Studio, are celebrating 46 years with the brand! Join them for a demo on Molly and Tiffany's favorite Merle Norman products.

Get ready for the fall with seasonal lipliners and tinted lip balms. And add to your mascara routine with a mascara primer. Take it all off with their effective makeup remover.

Merle Norman will be giving away gift baskets at $700 value to 2 lucky audience members.