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Makeup That's Worth the Celebration

Merle Norman
Makeup That's Worth the Celebration
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Debby Hagie and Renee Hitt, owners of Merle Norman Studio, are celebrating 46 years with the brand! Join them for a demo on Molly and Tiffany's favorite Merle Norman products.

Get ready for the fall with seasonal lipliners and tinted lip balms. And add to your mascara routine with a mascara primer. Take it all off with their effective makeup remover.

Merle Norman will be giving away gift baskets at $700 value to 2 lucky audience members.

You can visit Merle Norman locations at Brookfield Square, Oconomowoc, Hales Corners, and in Grafton. You can also check out more on Merle Norman

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