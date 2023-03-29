Make Your Own Art!

Our favorite crafter is Sarah Vanderkooy, owner of Creative Ramblings. Find her on Instagram @creativeramblings

"At Creative Ramblings I share simple craft projects and love teaching you how to create." Today she will show us how to create art with alcohol ink, you don’t need any experience for this. We’re doing a simple technique that will look really high end when we’re finished. These small pieces can be framed and displayed in your home.