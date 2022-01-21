Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Make Your Home Your Favorite Place To Be!

with Inspired Closets
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:24:39-05

Investing in your home is an investment in yourself. An organized home allows you to be more productive and less stressed which in turn makes your home your favorite place to be! For 2022, Inspired Closets is getting more people organized and more people to LOVE their home! OwnerDan Anheuser joins us to discuss how they can organize your closet and other areas that are trouble areas for many home owners.

Inspired Closets has an exclusive promotion to Morning Blend viewers only! First 22 people to schedule an appointment and mention the Morning Blend, will get up to $500 in free accessories. All you have to do is call 262-439-5577.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019