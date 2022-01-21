Make Your Home Your Favorite Place To Be!

Investing in your home is an investment in yourself. An organized home allows you to be more productive and less stressed which in turn makes your home your favorite place to be! For 2022, Inspired Closets is getting more people organized and more people to LOVE their home! Owner, Dan Anheuser joins us to discuss how they can organize your closet and other areas that are trouble areas for many home owners.

Inspired Closets has an exclusive promotion to Morning Blend viewers only! First 22 people to schedule an appointment and mention the Morning Blend, will get up to $500 in free accessories. All you have to do is call 262-439-5577.