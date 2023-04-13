Make Your Home Work For You At Any Age!

Elliott Paulin is the owner of Transitions Living. They are a full-service remodeling company specializing in aging in place services. They utilize in-house and outside services to accommodate people in need no matter what the situation. They can convert showers to walk-in tubs, create stair lifts, elevators and accessibility ramps.
They have FREE no pressure estimates.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:21:25-04
Elliott Paulin is the owner of Transitions Living. They are a full-service remodeling company specializing in aging in place services. They utilize in-house and outside services to accommodate people in need no matter what the situation. They can convert showers to walk-in tubs, create stair lifts, elevators and accessibility ramps.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.