Make Your Home Merry & Bright

The holidays have arrived at Stein’s Garden & Home, where shoppers can find everything they need to bring Christmas magic indoors and out.

District Manager Allison Stauss shares tips for choosing between fresh-cut and life-like Christmas trees, adding festive color with seasonal plants, and creating eye-catching outdoor displays with lights, wreaths, greenery and porch pots. She’ll also highlight this year’s decorating trends and gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Now through November 10, shoppers can save an additional 20% off the lowest price on life-like Christmas trees. Each Stein’s location is also giving away a $100 shopping spree.

Explore holiday décor, gifts and more at Stein’s Garden & Home.