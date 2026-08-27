Make This School Year Your Child's Best Math Year Yet

Whether a student needs to catch up, keep up, or get ahead, Mathnasium of Menomonee Falls offers personalized math instruction designed to build skills and confidence. Owner Helene Weisz discusses how students receive customized learning plans, homework support, test preparation, and enrichment opportunities in a fun, encouraging environment. Viewers will also learn about Mathnasium's rewards system and how families can schedule a free math assessment to start the school year strong.