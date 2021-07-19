Make the Most out of Your Air Fryer

Air Fryers continue to be one of the most popular cooking gadgets. Most people associate air fryers with nuggets and french fries. America's Test Kitchen (ATK) has tested models extensively and have incorporated all of the tips, discoveries, and secrets we learned in the test kitchen to create surprising recipes that work in every air fryer, every time. Spaghetti and meatballs in the air fryer? Cheesy potato gratin, cheeseburgers (far less messy than using a skillet)? We have recipes for fancy and roasted boneless beef short ribs; in the air fryer’s powerful heat. Today Dan Zuccarello, the executive food editor for cook books at America's Test Kitchen with share a salmon recipe. Click here for the recipe.

His team is responsible for the development of over 500 foolproof recipes and 6 unique cookbooks each year. He is currently in his 12th year with America's Test Kitchen and got his start as a test cook on the book team. The team created this book: Air Fryer Perfection: From Crispy Fries and Juicy Steaks to Perfect Vegetables, What to Cook & How to Get the Best Results

Air Fryer Perfection contains surprising, foolproof recipes plus everything we learned about air fryers—from how to make the crispiest, crunchiest, tastiest food to how to keep your air fryer clean.

America’s Test Kitchen was at first apprehensive about Air Fryers, however the more we tested, the more we found ourselves liking it. Juicy steaks, crispy potato wedges, perfect chicken dishes were not only possible, but took minimal effort and required less cleaning than traditional methods.

Reasons why ATK loves Air Fryers:

● Less-fat frying

● Set it and (almost) forget it

● Minimal mess

● It's fast

● Easy meals for kids