Make the Most of Your Travel

Lifestyle expert, Joann Butler is back to talk travel. More people are taking off for fun destinations. Southwest and Chase are partnering to present a southwest credit card that helps you earn Southwest miles quickly! Joann also shows us a new phone from Nokia that takes great photos on those vacations.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 11:05:05-04
