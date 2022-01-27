Watch
Make The Most Of Your Medicare Plan In 2022

with Dr. Philip Painter
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 11:20:46-05

Millions of Americans had the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage last fall. But being proactive about Medicare coverage doesn’t end once the Annual Enrollment Period is over. In fact, now is the time for people to make important decisions that can impact not only their health, but also their wallet. There are many ways that people can – and should – use their Medicare plan benefits to get and stay healthy, save money and support their overall well-being. Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Dr. Philip Painter shares tips on how to make the most of your Medicare coverage in 2022.

For more information, visit UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com

