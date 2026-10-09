Make the Most of Outdoor Living, Even When Wisconsin Weather Changes

A great outdoor space can be so much more than a deck or patio. Robert McDonald, President & CEO of Excel Custom Contractors, joins NARI Milwaukee to share ideas for maximizing outdoor living, from choosing between decks, patios and covered spaces to adding outdoor kitchens, fireplaces, fire pits, heaters and screens. Homeowners can also learn how thoughtful planning can help an outdoor space feel like a natural extension of the home and make it more enjoyable throughout Wisconsin’s changing seasons. If a backyard transformation is on your wish list for next summer, now is a great time to start thinking about the possibilities.

Ready to rethink what’s possible in your home? The NARI Milwaukee Fall Home & Remodeling Show brings local remodeling and home improvement professionals together October 9–11 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Homeowners can explore fresh ideas for kitchens, bathrooms, closets, garages, outdoor spaces and more, while this year’s immersive Hidden Potential showcase highlights creative ways to maximize storage, organization and everyday living spaces. Whether you’re planning a major renovation or simply looking for inspiration, it’s a chance to ask questions, compare options and discover new possibilities for your home. Adult tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door, with children 17 and younger admitted free.

To learn more or buy your tickets visit 2026 Fall Home & Remodeling Show.