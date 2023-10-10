Make the Harley-Davidson Museum the Location of Your Next Event

Many companies, wedding parties, and other general gatherings have chose to make Harley-Davidson Museum the location of their big event. Doug Stringer and Dave Larson are on the show to talk about why they want to help you plan your party. With such a cool location, located in Downtown Milwaukee, this museum will be the perfect spot to keep the event lively and fun!

Their team is incredibly passionate about whatever project they are given to work on, wanting to make it the best it can possibly be. After hosting so many events over the years, the team at the Harley-Davidson Museum has built an incredibly skill of anticipating the clients every need. With the ability to hold from 10 to 10,000 people, there is no limit on what you can get! Different rooms are available for all different kinds of events, and with many of those rooms looking out on the Menomonee River, the view will certainly not disappoint.

If you want to have games for everyone to play, brunch on a Friday or Saturday, or even a giant champagne wall, the 1903 events team has you covered! They are always looking for the next project to work on, or even give them a challenge, so check out 1903events.com to learn more about the venue and start planning!