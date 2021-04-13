Watch
Make Taco Tuesday an Any Night Occasion

With Jones Dairy Farm!
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:45:37-04

Delicious, affordable, simple and fun-to-make with familiar toppings, tacos have become an American family favorite for dinner, especially on “Taco Tuesdays.” Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm believes it’s the perfect time to be creative with your taco creations and will help up your taco game with authentic food truck fare. Made with Jones breakfast sausage, roasted street corn, pickled red onion, fresh pico de gallo and zesty lime crema, these tasty street tacos will turn every night into a Mexican fiesta.

Be sure to check out Chef Kate's Sausage & Street Corn Tacos with Pickled Red Onion and Avocado recipe! And for more information and a product locator, visit JonesDairyFarm.com.

