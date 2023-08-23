September is library card sign up month, celebrated since 1987. Local libraries across the area will be promoting library cards and their benefits to all community members.
Today we are joined by Rachel Arndt, a library Expert and Consultant. She reminds us of the importance of a library card and all the benefits!
September is library card sign up month. Wisconsin’s Digital Library : https://wplc.overdrive.com/ Badgerlink: https://badgerlink.dpi.wi.gov/
Make Sure Your School Supply List Includes This!
A Library Card is the Best Back-to-School Tool
