Make Sure You Control Your Digital Media!

These days, the majority of your marketing presence depends upon your website and social media platforms. We are seeing a disturbing trend where companies don’t actually have full and sometimes they don’t have any control nor do they know who has access to their website, email accounts and social media profiles. This can cause huge problems if the people that do control this aren’t doing the right thing and aren’t conscientious with you. We’ll be providing some tips to make sure you both own and control your own digital business information.

Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, is back for small business Monday. Today he talks about the importance of being able to control your website and digital media platforms. If you need help with your company's marketing plans, contact Tim and his team.

