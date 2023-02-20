Watch Now
Make Sure You Control Your Digital Media!

Vertz Marketing Small Business Monday
These days, the majority of your marketing presence depends upon your website and social media platforms. We are seeing a disturbing trend where companies don’t actually have full and sometimes they don’t have any control nor do they know who has access to their website, email accounts and social media profiles. This can cause huge problems if the people that do control this aren’t doing the right thing and aren’t conscientious with you. We’ll be providing some tips to make sure you both own and control your own digital business information. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, is back for small business Monday. Today he talks about the importance of being able to control your website and digital media platforms. If you need help with your company's marketing plans, contact Tim and his team. Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business. Just go to Vertz Marketing VertzMarketing.com/Checkup 262-910-4125 Offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee
