Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Make Mom Feel Special

Gift Ideas For Mother's Day!
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:48:53-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gifts for Mother’s Day that will make mom feel special!
Ferrero Rocher  is a multi-layered combination of a luscious creamy filling within a delicate crisp wafer, all enveloped in milk chocolate and crunchy hazelnuts pieces with a whole hazelnut at its center.
The one-stop-shop for everything you need for a creative Mother's Day, Michaels is offering free DIY classes to help inspire a gift for mom, or teach you a new craft to make with mom. Visit Michaels.com/Classes [michaels.com] for more details.
Minted  is the destination for fresh, personalized gift ideas that are crowdsourced from a diverse, global marketplace of independent artists.
Visit LimorLoves.com  for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019