Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gifts for Mother’s Day that will make mom feel special!
Ferrero Rocher is a multi-layered combination of a luscious creamy filling within a delicate crisp wafer, all enveloped in milk chocolate and crunchy hazelnuts pieces with a whole hazelnut at its center.
The one-stop-shop for everything you need for a creative Mother's Day, Michaels is offering free DIY classes to help inspire a gift for mom, or teach you a new craft to make with mom. Visit Michaels.com/Classes [michaels.com] for more details.
Minted is the destination for fresh, personalized gift ideas that are crowdsourced from a diverse, global marketplace of independent artists.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:48:53-04
