Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Make Memories This Holiday at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Wisconsin Dells
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is a great destination for the whole family year-round, especially during the holiday! What is better than making memories with families and a holiday getaway makes for a perfect gift. In a short car ride, families can escape to a different world, and it is always 84 degrees and sunny at Kalahari under one roof! Stay and play with them in one of their 760 guest rooms and suits; waterpark admission is included for every registered guest. You can find special packages, gift ideas and learn more by visiting Kalahariresorts.com Follow them on social media too @kalahariresorts
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 13:40:54-05

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is a great destination for the whole family year-round, especially during the holidays. What is better than making memories with family? A holiday getaway makes for a perfect gift. In a short car ride, families can escape to a different world, and it is always 84 degrees and sunny at Kalahari!

Stay and play with them in one of their 760 guest rooms and suites; waterpark admission is included for every registered guest. You can find special packages, gift ideas and learn more by visiting Kalahariresorts.com Follow them on social media too @kalahariresorts

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes