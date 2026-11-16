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Make Holiday Shopping Easier with These Festive Finds

Limor Suss
Make Holiday Shopping Easier with These Festive Finds
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Discover artist-designed holiday cards, personalized gifts and festive entertaining finds from Minted at https://www.minted.com/holiday [minted.com]

Squeeze, reveal and create your own fortune with Squeeezy Yum Yums Metallic Series, available at Target!

Make the holidays even sweeter with HI-CHEW® [hi-chew.com]! The new limited-edition HI-CHEW® Holiday Mix features Apple Crumble, Sugar Plum, and Stand Up Pouch-exclusive, Cherry Vanilla. Each immensely fruity, intensely chewy piece is individually wrapped—perfect for filling stockings, holiday candy bowls, or sharing with friends and family.

Explore HI-CHEW® Original, Fantasy, and Dessert Mix, too. HI-CHEW® is gluten-free and made without colors from synthetic sources.

Shop at HI-CHEW.com or use the store locator to find a retailer near you.

Give the gift of soft, shiny, hydrated hair this holiday season with Redken All Soft Shine & Moisture Holiday Gift Set [redken.com]. Available at Ulta.com [ulta.com] and Redken.com [redken.com].

Sponsored by Limor Media [limormedia.com]

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