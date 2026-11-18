Between holiday shopping, school activities and packed schedules, getting dinner on the table can feel like another big project. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre is sharing realistic ways to make family meals easier without sacrificing flavor or nutrition.

Featuring The Little Potato Company’s ready-to-cook Little Potatoes, Jamie Lee will offer time-saving tips for building balanced meals, getting kids excited about familiar foods and adding festive flavor without extra work. She’ll also showcase a seasonal roasted potato and cranberry recipe perfect for the holiday table.

For recipes, family-friendly meal inspiration and a store locator, visit The Little Potato Company.