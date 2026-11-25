Creating holiday magic can put real pressure on parents and their wallets. The True Cost of Holiday Magic report from Cash App and Afterpay found 47% of parents feel more financially stressed than last year, while 36% say their kids’ wish lists exceed their planned budgets. [cash.app], [assets.ctfassets.net]

The research also highlights the mental load behind the holidays, from tracking spending to shopping, hosting and coordinating gifts. Experts recommend setting a realistic budget early, talking openly about expectations and clearly dividing holiday responsibilities between parents. [cash.app]

Learn more and find practical strategies in the Cash App and Afterpay holiday report.