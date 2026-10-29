Make a Statement: Why Wallpaper Is Back in a Big Way

Wallpaper is having a major design moment, and Talking Walls is helping homeowners see the possibilities in person. Owner Jodi Lurie shares how the Brown Deer showroom makes wallcoverings approachable, whether you’re refreshing one room, building a new home or designing a commercial space.

With wallpaper installations throughout the showroom and a dedicated fabric room, shoppers can experience patterns, colors and textures beyond an online photo. Talking Walls also works with homeowners, designers and builders to coordinate wallpaper with cabinetry, trim, paint, pillows and window treatments for a more complete look.

From restaurants and spas to cozy spaces at home, the right wallcovering can make a big impact.

Explore the showroom and services at Talking Walls.