Make a Splash: Kalahari Unveils a Massive New Aquadome

There’s even more to explore at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells. The resort has opened its new 75,000-square-foot Aquadome, an $85 million indoor waterpark expansion designed for year-round fun.

Highlights include the Dells’ first glass-enclosed retractable waterpark roof, three headline slides, a nearly 10,000-square-foot zero-depth pool, kids’ attractions, cabanas, a swim-up bar, and new dining options. Thrill-seekers can also take on Zambezi Rapids, a six-person enclosed Boomerango slide, and Viper Venom, an indoor water coaster featuring an uphill section.

Whether you’re planning a family getaway or simply looking for a new Wisconsin adventure, the Aquadome brings even more ways to play.

Plan your visit at Kalahari Resorts Wisconsin.