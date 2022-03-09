Milwaukee Job Corps Center is an at-risk program for young adults ages 16-24. They offer Trades and Academic Opportunities for those that need it. The staff is dedicated and mission-focused on the success of our students. Everyone is a teacher, everyone is a counselor, no matter their position. Center Director, Sylvia Swan joins us to discuss what Trades are offered to students and what open positions are there for staff.

If you are interested in enrolling in Job Corps as a student or if you would love to become a staff member who could make a difference in the life of a young person, please reach out and call Rhoda Pillsbury at 414.616.5705 or email: pillsbury.rhoda@jobcorps.org