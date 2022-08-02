Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Make a Classic Muffuletta, Wisconsin Style

Jones Dairy Farm
The muffuletta is a classic New Orleans sandwich made famous by Central Grocery more than a century ago from their French Quarter location. In spite of its strange name, a muffuletta is a hearty crowd pleaser that’s simple to prepare. Jones Dairy Farm Chairman and CEO Philip Jones, who is also a professionally trained chef, joins Chef Kate Lulloff to demonstrate how to turn a loaf of bread, and an assortment of meats into a delicious sandwich. For the recipe, click HERE Check out the product locator on the Jones website to find the grocery stores near you.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 12:20:06-04

The muffuletta is a classic New Orleans sandwich made famous by Central Grocery more than a century ago from their French Quarter location. In spite of its strange name, a muffuletta is a hearty crowd pleaser that’s simple to prepare. Jones Dairy Farm Chairman and CEO Philip Jones, who is also a professionally trained chef, joins Chef Kate Lulloff to demonstrate how to turn a loaf of bread, and an assortment of meats into a delicious sandwich.

For the recipe, click HERE

Check out the product locator on the Jones website to find the grocery stores near you.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes