Maintenance Free Outdoor Furniture That Doesn't Need To Be Stored Indoors

Jacob Wolf is back from By The Yard. Are you ready for outdoor entertaining? By the Yard produces maintenance free outdoor furniture. It is made from recycled milk jugs and comes with a 35 year warranty! That means you don't have to find a place to store your furniture and you can choose from all kinds of colors that can be the star of your backyard!

Right now find By The Yard at Right at the 2026 REALTORS® Home & Garden Show. at Wisconsin State Fair Park. You can also visit the showroom or the website, bytheyard.net.