Magical Gifts

One way to make gift giving both personal and magical is to share some of your favorite things with the ones you love. Beth Frost joins us from Merle Norman to share some of their favorites in gift sets that will make your gift giving easy!

Magical Lips: The new Plush Lip liner not only stays put for 7+ hours, but nourishes and conditions the lip as well. Lip sets are specially priced at $33.75, a $47 value.

Magical Skin: Includes award winning Exfoliating Charcoal Scrub, Anti-Aging Dry Oil Serum, Anti-Aging Complex Emulsion and Anti-Aging Eye Treatment. The silky hydrating serum will help to improve the skin's firmness, elasticity and texture. The set is specially priced at $84 and is $168 value.

Magical Cheeks: Gives you endless options for blush colors. The set will help you achieve the popular glass skin look, and a dual sided blush/highlighter brush. All for $47.25, a $78 value.

A Merle Norman gift certificate is always a thoughtful gift option. To learn more, please visit MerleNorman.com