Magical Brother are Taking the Stage

If you have siblings you may pretend to know everything their thinking to annoy them, but these two brothers are actually able to do so. Chad and Jeff Orr are here to share the trick that has allowed them to travel around the U.S. and Canada, and tonight they have their final show at Milwaukee's Haunted Brumder Mansion. What better way to spend a cold Halloween night than watching a thrillingly hilarious magic show.

Their show runs from 8pm to 9:30pm, and is 21+. This is an annual show that the two put on and it's guaranteed to make your night, having been voted one of the top 10 things to do on Halloween in Milwaukee. Don't wait, get your tickets now at twobrothersonemind.ticketleap.com for a scary fun time!