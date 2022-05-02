As a queer kid in a conservative Ozarks community, Wade struggled at a young age to garner his father's approval and find his voice. For decades, baseball offered Wade and his father a shared vocabulary - a way to stay in touch, to connect and to express their emotions. But when his father's health takes a turn for the worst, Wade returns to southwest Missouri to share one final season with his father. Inning by inning during their own magic season, they'll move towards forgiveness, reconciliation, and peace.

Heartfelt, hilarious and lovingly rendered, Magic Season is an unforgettable story of love, family and forgiveness against the backdrop of America's favorite pastime

Wade Rouse is an award-winning memoirist and internationally bestselling author of 12 books, which have been selected as Today Show Must-Reads, Indie Next Picks, and a Michigan Notable Book. Rouse writes fiction under his grandma’s name, Viola Shipman, to honor the woman whose heirlooms inspire his writing. He hosts Wine & Words with Wade, A Literary Happy Hour.

Wade Rouse, author of Magic Season: A Son’s Story

In-Person at Boswell Book Company

Tuesday, May 10, 6:30 pm

Click Here to Register