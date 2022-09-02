Madison Ghosts and Legends will be released on September 5. From restless spirits roaming the University of Wisconsin to ghostly Confederate soldiers lingering at Camp Randall Stadium, Madison is filled with otherworldly entities. Spirits do not rest in peace at Taliesin, and the tragedies that occurred on the Capitol grounds shed light on the building's numerous paranormal reports. The city's outskirts are just as eerie. Form the prowling Beast of Bray Road to what is thought to be Wisconsin's most haunted bar, a spine-tingling location is never far away. Anna Lardinois joins us to talk about her upcoming appearance at Boswell Books on Thursday, September 8 at 6:30pm. The event is free and to register, please visit www.eventbrite.com/anna-lardinois