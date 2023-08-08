Mader Menu Takes on the Wisconsin State Fair

Chef Tyler Mader and his daughter Makenah join us today to talk about their experience at the Wisconsin State Fair. Mader Menu joined forces with the Wisconsin State Fair this year as food is one of the biggest attractions to the fair. The Mader Menu took a look at some of the foods and drinks that would compete for the Sporky and Drinky awards this year.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 11:31:16-04
Chef Tyler Mader and his daughter Makenah join us today to talk about their experience at the Wisconsin State Fair. Mader Menu joined forces with the Wisconsin State Fair this year as food is one of the biggest attractions to the fair. The Mader Menu took a look at some of the foods and drinks that would compete for the Sporky and Drinky awards this year.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.