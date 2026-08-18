Lyme Disease Care Planning that Bites Back

Lyme Disease is a growing concern in Wisconsin. Today we have the conversation on what Lyme Disease is, what it looks like and potential recovery options. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBOT, is a non-invasive treatment that delivers pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to support the body’s natural healing processes. While HBOT is used for a variety of medical and recovery applications, today we’re taking a closer look at Lyme disease with Maureen Soltwedel.

Special offer: Additional 10% off of packages of 10 sessions or more.

To learn more about hyperbaric oxygen therapy or schedule a complimentary consultation, call MD Hyperbaric at 262-406-0800 or visit Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) | MD Hyperbaric