Luxury Living Meets Small-Town Charm in a New Golf Course Community

A new lifestyle opportunity is taking shape in North Prairie, where homebuyers can enjoy beautiful ranch-style condominiums set along The Broadlands Golf Course. Featuring customizable split-ranch floorplans, high-quality craftsmanship, scenic views, and access to walking trails, the community offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Residents can leave exterior maintenance to others while enjoying a peaceful setting just steps from dining, coffee shops, and the heart of town.

Visitors who mention the Morning Blend can receive $5,000 off customizable options, and model homes are open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Come explore everything this unique golf course community has to offer. Based on information provided by John Wahlen of Cornerstone Development.