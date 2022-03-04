From Executive Producer, Jamie Foxx and Discovery + comes a new series about a diverse group of the top luxury and supercar dealers in the world, MILLION DOLLAR WHEELS. You can expect appearances from today's biggest stars in Hollywood like Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, singer-songwriter J. Balvin, and Spider-Man star Tom Holland! Star of the series, RD Whittington joins us to talk about the cutthroat world of celebrity luxury and supercar dealers.
Luxury Cars And Celebrities All In One Show!
in the new series Million Dollar Wheels
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 11:00:53-05
From Executive Producer, Jamie Foxx and Discovery + comes a new series about a diverse group of the top luxury and supercar dealers in the world, MILLION DOLLAR WHEELS. You can expect appearances from today's biggest stars in Hollywood like Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, singer-songwriter J. Balvin, and Spider-Man star Tom Holland! Star of the series, RD Whittington joins us to talk about the cutthroat world of celebrity luxury and supercar dealers.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.